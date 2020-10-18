Firefighter Burned Fighting Philadelphia Row-Home Fire

Steve Marroni

The Patriot-News, Harrisburg, Pa.

(TNS)

A firefighter was injured while battling a two-story row-home fire in Philadelphia early Sunday.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of South Bucknell Street in South Philadelphia, where fire crews were met with heavy flames, Action News 6 ABC is reporting.

A firefighter was burned, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known, NBC 10 reports.

The fire quickly spread to the second floor, where reports indicate a woman and her two children live.

Crews had the flames doused by 2 a.m., reports indicate, but it was not immediately clear if any residents were injured, or how many were displaced.

The injured firefighter is in stable condition with burns to his head and neck, according to reports.

