Columbia (SC) Man Killed in House Fire Identified

Noah Feit

The State (Columbia, S.C.)

(TNS)

A Columbia man who was killed in a house fire has been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy showed Clarence Collins, 48, died of smoke inhalation in Friday’s fire, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The blaze occurred in a Columbia home at 1940 Burton Street, according to the Saturday news release. That’s in between S.C. 277 and Two Notch Road, near the intersection with Fontaine Road.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire. Collins died at the scene, Watts said.

Collins lived at another residence, about three miles away from the Burton Street home, according to the release. Information on what Collins was doing at the Burton Street home was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, or if anyone else was in the home at the time of the blaze, or how long it took to extinguish. The fire remains under investigation by the fire department and the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

