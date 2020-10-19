Frank Ricci, David Polikoff, and Nick Papa discuss developments in the political-firefighting interface. On tonight’s show they will discuss command size-up and political endorsements by labor unions and the current election.

Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter. Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

ALSO

Podcast: Politics and Tactics

Podcast: Politics and Tactics: Defunding the Police, Salvage

Podcast: Politics and Tactics: Fire Research, Violent Unrest

Podcast: Politics and Tactics