Three Injured in Huge Explosion and Fire at VA Shopping Center

According to a report from 13NewsNow, an investigation has started into the cause of an explosion and large fire at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, that injured several people, including three students from James Madison University (JMU).

The explosion happened at a business on Miller Circle, the area of South Main Street near the JMU Transportation Department building.

Three people were hospitalized after the incident, which was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Several others were injured but treated on site.

A city spokesman says a search of the remains of the building had not turned up any other victims, but a second search was being conducted Saturday afternoon to be sure.

The City of Harrisonburg sent out tweets after reports of the explosion came in.

At this time, HFD and partner agencies are still at the scene of a fire at a business on Miller Circle. A cause has not been determined, but the incident is contained to this building and there is no cause for concern related to additional structures or incidents. — Harrisonburg VA (@HarrisonburgVA) October 17, 2020 Harrisonburg VA/Twitter

Officials said the incident was contained to one building. No other structures near the building were damaged.

Gov. Ralph Northam sent out a tweet stating that he and his team are monitoring the situation closely.

