Engine Company, Firefighting, News, Structural Firefighting, Truck Company

Three Injured in Huge Explosion and Fire at VA Shopping Center

According to a report from 13NewsNow, an investigation has started into the cause of an explosion and large fire at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, that injured several people, including three students from James Madison University (JMU). 

The explosion happened at a business on Miller Circle, the area of South Main Street near the JMU Transportation Department building.

Three people were hospitalized after the incident, which was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Several others were injured but treated on site.

A city spokesman says a search of the remains of the building had not turned up any other victims, but a second search was being conducted Saturday afternoon to be sure. 

The City of Harrisonburg sent out tweets after reports of the explosion came in.

Harrisonburg VA/Twitter

Officials said the incident was contained to one building. No other structures near the building were damaged.

Gov. Ralph Northam sent out a tweet stating that he and his team are monitoring the situation closely.  

ALSO

Examining Fire Safety in Shopping Malls

Preplanning Incidents at Shopping Malls

Shopping Center Challenge

More