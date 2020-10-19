Photos: LAFD Crews Contain Fire in Abandoned Hospital

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department companies working at the scene of a fire last week in an abandoned hospital in the Boyle Heights section.

Eighty-five LAFD firefighters responded to the fire on October 11, 2020. The fire consumed a significant portion of the three-story vacant structure in 63 minutes.

Firefighters conducted a rapid interior search in the early stages and found no patients inside. Crews withdrew and engaged in a defensive attack for the remainder of the fight. Firefighters conducted a secondary search after the fire was out, finding no patients.

There were noo reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

