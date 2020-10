A fire captain with the Camilla (GA) Fire Department has passed away after being found unresponsive by his colleagues, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration.

While on duty, Captain Keith Williams, 54, was found unresponsive by fellow firefighters at the Camilla Fire Department early on October 17, 2020. Life-saving efforts began immediately but were not successful. The nature and cause of fatal injury are still to be determined.

Captain Williams had 32 years of service.