Two Residents, One Firefighter Injured in Boise (ID) House Fire

Three people — two residents and one firefighter — were injured in a house fire Monday morning near North 20th and West Anderson streets in Boise.

The two residents were being treated for minor injuries and the firefighter was being treated at the scene, according to tweets from the Boise Fire Department.

The initial call to report the fire came into dispatch at about 5:30 a.m. The house has extensive damage and is considered a total loss, according to the fire department.

Police assisted evacuating residents and neighbors nearby.

The fire is now under control and is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

