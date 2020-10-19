Rural Clear Lake (IA) Fire Results in $80K in Damage

Ashley Stewart

The cause of a fire resulting in $80,000 in damages Saturday evening at a vacant home in rural Clear Lake remains under investigation.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to the property, including two residences, at 10089 230th St. at 10:22 p.m. Saturday.

According to a Clear Lake Fire Department media release, one of the residences was “completely involved in fire and was threatening an adjacent house on the same property” upon their arrival and efforts were made to protect the adjacent house.

The property, owned by the estate of Raymond Hayes, was vacant at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, the release states.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to the fire with three engine companies, one ambulance and one support vehicle as well as 15 firefighters.

The release states the Ventura and Swaledale fire departments responded in mutual aid support with water delivery with two engines and eight firefighters and three tankers and six firefighters, respectively.

Alliant Energy and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

