Ember From Meat Smoker Plus Strong Winds Likely Cause Glen Carbon (IL) House Fire

Charles Bolinger

Edwardsville Intelligencer, Ill.

(TNS)

GLEN CARBON — A meat smoker on the rear deck of a home became the unintended flashpoint for a fire that cost a family their home, two or three cats and at least two vehicles Saturday.

There were no human injuries or fatalities, according to Eric Wilson, chief of Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, who recounted the events by telephone to an Intelligencer reporter on Monday.

The first alarm for a working structure fire came around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Meridian Oaks Drive. Wilson said he arrived within three minutes from the department’s station on Main Street but in his chief’s vehicle.

Saturday was another Red Flag Weatherday, with high temperatures in the low 80s, little humidity, low dewpoints and strong, gusty southwest winds. Local fire officials had warned citizens earlier in the week against burning anything outdoors.

Wilson said when he turned onto Meridian Oaks Drive, the east and south (back) sides of the two-story home with a three-car garage were on fire and in the 10 seconds it took him to travel 50 yards, the front of the house became engulfed, complete with blown-out windows. The house, which was at least seven years old, was a total loss.

Wilson said the homeowner believes at least one ember from the meat smoker blew into his patio furniture and by the time the homeowner turned on an outside faucet and grabbed a garden hose, the entire rear exterior of the house was on fire, aided by the wind.

“I have been in the fire service for 30 years and I have never seen a fire move that fast,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the houses across the street were 75 yards away and were spared any damage. The neighboring house to the west of the homeowner’s house suffered radiant heat damage from the fire – melted siding and trim, etc., but there was no structural damage. There are no homes on the south side of the road between the home that caught fire and Meridian Road.

“If the winds had been blowing from the east, they probably would have helped set the whole block on fire,” Wilson said.

Mutual aid from Edwardsville, Maryville and Troy fire agencies helped Glen Carbon battle the blaze while Collinsville and other area agencies temporarily staffed firehouses for the departments helping Glen Carbon. Wilson estimates they did not leave the scene until about 8 p.m.

Edwardsville Township officials loaned the fire district a backhoe, which they used to locate and snuff any hotspots in the rubble so they wouldn’t start another fire with further embers.

Wilson said the homeowner lost two vehicles in the blaze while his insurance company had not yet issued a verdict on a third vehicle. Area Red Cross officials were at the scene Saturday to help the homeowner and his wife with temporary housing and other, immediate needs. Wilson said he did not know if the couple had other relatives living with them.

“I feel bad for the guy; he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong [by smoking the meat],” Wilson said.

Since the fire, Wilson said he and his department have received criticism and complaints from Meridian Oaks residents about their response time Saturday. Wilson said he estimates it was 12 minutes before the first Glen Carbon firefighter arrived on a truck from station #1 and he was the only firefighter onboard.

While there is a fire hydrant located between the home, Wilson said the fire’s heat meant firefighters had to wear full protective gear before they could connect hoses, which took more time. Wilson said they are a paid, on-call department and he has only been chief for 4.5 months. He said the district’s staffing and training reorganization are a work in progress.

Reach reporter Charles Bolinger at 618-659-5735

———

©2020 Edwardsville Intelligencer (Edwardsville, Ill.)

Visit Edwardsville Intelligencer (Edwardsville, Ill.) at www.theintelligencer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.