Peterborough (NH) Fire and Rescue Reports Four COVID-19 Cases

PETERBOROUGH — Four Peterborough first responders have tested positive for COVID-19, and another eight are in quarantine after coming into close contact with people who contracted the coronavirus, Fire and Rescue Department Chief Ed Walker said Monday.

The department learned of the first case last Thursday, Walker said, after an on-call firefighter developed mild symptoms, and his full-time employer directed him to get tested for COVID-19. After his test came back positive, several people who worked with him the previous weekend were also tested for the viral respiratory illness, Walker said. The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript first reported these cases Sunday night.

Walker said Monday morning that his department has been working closely with the state health department to identify other firefighters and paramedics who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“We have a couple of more people who are awaiting test results, but right now, based on the information we have, we’re pretty confident that we’ve identified all the people that were exposed, potentially, and we’re taking the proper steps,” Walker said.

Based on state guidelines, the eight Peterborough emergency responders who came into close contact with people who tested positive will remain in quarantine for 14 days, Walker said. Despite a total of 12 people taken out of the department’s rotation due to the COVID-19 cases, he added that Peterborough Fire and Rescue has more than 60 full and part-time employees, and will still be able to respond to all of its calls for service.

“We’re not really anticipating any issues with meeting our service demands within the area,” Walker said.

