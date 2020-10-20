Photos: FDNY Firefighters Injured in Four-Alarm Bronx Fire

Photos courtesy of FDNY PIO

Four members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) sustained nonlife-threatening injuries during a four-alarm fire last night in the Bronx.

According to the FDNY’s social media, units arrived within three minutes during the October 19, 2020 fire at a bicycle repair shop at 4055 White Plains Rd.

FDNY Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson said there were 168 firefighters on scene, several EMS members, and 39 fire units. There was smoke in some apartment houses next door, but no fire extended to those buildings at all .

Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause for the fire.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Training Minutes: Tower Ladder Water Operations

Aerial Operations and Power Lines

The Ins and Outs of Basic Aerial Operations