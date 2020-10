According to a report from WRAL, a Northern Wake Fire Department (NWFD) tanker overturned while responding to a house fire in Raleigh, North Carolina, Monday night.

The NWFD was one of five departments responding to a fire on Dewees Court. Authorities said the tanker driver overcorrected and ran off the road.

No one was injured in the fire, but one woman was left homeless by the fire.

The cause is currently under investigation.

