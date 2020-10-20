John’s Crazy Socks Introduces Firefighter Tribute Socks

John Cronin Unveils New Sock Design Recognizing Volunteer and Professional Firefighters from Across the United States

Melville, NY – John’s Crazy Socks has introduced its new Firefighter Tribute Socks to recognize, celebrate and thank firefighters from across the country for their dedication to their communities. The Company will donate 10 percent from the sales of these socks to the not-for-profit Nassau County Firefighters’ Museum and Education Center.

The formal launch of the socks was hosted recently by John Cronin, co-founder and Chief Happiness Officer at John’s Crazy Socks. John arrived at the museum aboard a vintage fire truck and presented the first pairs of socks to volunteer firefighters and museum board members and thanked them for their support of Fire Prevention Month. John later visited fire departments across Long Island where he presented socks to volunteers.

The yellow and red socks have images inspired by the uniform, tools, trucks, equipment and personal dedication and risk firefighters take protecting communities. John personally contributed to the design of the socks and gave final approval for production.

“My uncle is a retired New York City fireman and I have many friends who are firefighters,” said John. “Every day they put themselves at risk to take care and protect us all.”

Mark X. Cronin, John’s co-founder and father, said, “last year we were honored to have received the Firefighters Humanitarian Award. At that time, we made a promise to make a pair of socks to celebrate the heroism of firefighters. Today we fulfilled this promise.”

John’s Crazy Socks was founded by the father-son duo of John and Mark X. Cronin and they are committed to showing what people with differing abilities can do. John is an award- winning entrepreneur and he also has Down Syndrome. More than half of the company’s employees have a differing ability.

The Firefighter Socks are available at the John’s Crazy Socks online store (www.johnscrazysocks.com) and sell for $13.99 a pair. The company will donate 10 percent from the sale of the firefighter socks to the Nassau County Firefighter Museum and Education Center. In addition, John’s Crazy Socks donates 5 percent of its earnings to the Special Olympics; John is a Special Olympics athlete.

About John’s Crazy Socks

John’s Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his “crazy socks.” He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise built on four pillars:

Inspiration and Hope: We hire people with differing abilities, share videos to show what people can do, host school tours and school groups that come for work experience. We want the world to see what people with differing abilities can do.

Giving Back: We donate 5 percent of our earnings to the Special Olympics and raise money through our Sock of the Month Club and charity and awareness socks for our charity partners like Autism Speaks, the Autism Society of America, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Williams Syndrome Association. We have raised more than $375,000 for our charity partners and publish a monthly Giving Back Report.

Fun Products You Can Love: We have over 2,000 different socks plus a Sock of the Month Club, gift boxes and gift bags. And our selection is matched by our customer service: Most customers receive their socks within two days of ordering.

Making It Personal: Every package gets a thank-you note from John and some candy.

For more information, visit our webpage, Facebook page, Instagram account or YouTube channel. You can also contact us at 631-760-5625 or via email at [email protected].