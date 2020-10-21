Winston-Salem (NC) Fire Department Releases Dramatic Bodycam Video of House Fire

According to a report from WFMY2, the Winston-Salem (NC) Fire Department (WSFD) sent 12 units the 5000 block of Liberty Hall Circle Tuesday night to an overnight fire that caused extensive damage.
The WSFD released dramatic bodycam footage of the incident on its Twitter page.
According to officials, the fire started from a mechanical failure inside a garage.
The smoke detectors worked, and no one was injured. The family living at the home is currently safe and staying with other family members, according to officials.
