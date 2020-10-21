Winston-Salem (NC) Fire Department Releases Dramatic Bodycam Video of House Fire

According to a report from WFMY2, the Winston-Salem (NC) Fire Department (WSFD) sent 12 units the 5000 block of Liberty Hall Circle Tuesday night to an overnight fire that caused extensive damage.

The WSFD released dramatic bodycam footage of the incident on its Twitter page.

WSFD units E14, E15, E20, E18, E8, L14, L18, R1, S3, S7, B3, B1. On scene of house fire 5173 Liberty Hall Circle. #wsfire .138 pic.twitter.com/yXKwThint7 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 21, 2020 Winston-Salem FD/Twitter

According to officials, the fire started from a mechanical failure inside a garage.

The smoke detectors worked, and no one was injured. The family living at the home is currently safe and staying with other family members, according to officials.

