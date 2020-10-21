Person Killed in Two-Alarm Fire in Vacant Sacramento (CA) Restaurant

#helmetcam from an early morning fire on the 3000 Block of L Street. Firefighters can be heard locating a victim inside the building. The male victim died from their injuries and the cause of this fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/245sPVYzBq — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 20, 2020

A two-alarm fire overnight in midtown Sacramento left one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to a fire in the 3000 block of L Street that required a second alarm, the Sacramento Fire Department said in social media posts.

One victim located on the inside of the building, near the front entrance, was transported to a hospital and died from their injuries, the Fire Department said.

The fire burned at what was previously Mayflower Chinese Cuisine, video posted by the Fire Department shows. The building is now vacant.

The blaze, which the department wrote involved “flames showing through the roof,” was extinguished, and investigators are working to determine the cause.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

