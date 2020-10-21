New Concord (OH) Propane Blast Sends One to the Hospital

The Daily Jeffersonian, Cambridge, Ohio

(TNS)

NEW CONCORD – A propane explosion on Monday afternoon at a residence off Friendship Drive left one person hospitalized with minor injuries.

According to the New Concord Fire Department, the person was sent to Genesis Hospital after an explosion around 2 o’clock set fire to an attached garage to the home.

The minor fire was out before authorities arrived, the department confirmed, and the home suffered slight damage, mostly to the garage.

Perry Township Fire also responded to the scene.

———

©2020 The Daily Jeffersonian, Cambridge, Ohio

Visit The Daily Jeffersonian, Cambridge, Ohio at www.daily-jeff.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

ALSO

Farmington (ME) Explosion Victims and Families Sue Propane, Construction Companies

Construction Concerns: Natural Gas and Propane

Propane Emergencies: Plan for Worst-Case Scenario

PROPANE EXPLOSION: A CASE STUDY