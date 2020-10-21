Two Car Fires Under Investigation by Boston (MA) Fire Department

Rick Sobey

Two car fires in a Southie neighborhood early Tuesday morning has sparked a Boston Fire Department investigation.

South Boston police officers responded at around 4:55 a.m. for a vehicle on fire in the area of Thomas Park and National Street.

Upon arrival, an officer saw firefighters working to put out the vehicle fire. After Boston firefighters extinguished the fire, a witness told police that another vehicle was on fire on the other side of Thomas Park.

Firefighters then extinguished that car fire. No injuries were reported.

The Boston Fire Department said in a statement, “The Boston Fire Investigation Unit is actively working on the case to determine the cause of the car fires. No determination of the cause has been established.”

