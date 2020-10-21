Four Southfield (MI) Firefighters on Leave After Woman Found Breathing at Funeral Home

Four Southfield firefighters are on paid administrative leave after a 20-year-old woman they pronounced dead was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home, reports The Mercury News.

An attorney for the woman’s family said she has cerebral palsy and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Southfield’s Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said the situation is “unsettling” but defended how it was handled. While firefighters were on the scene, a family member approached paramedics and said they heard the woman breathing.