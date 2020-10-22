Podcast: In Their Own Words: Sean Duffy on Survivability and Search Ops

According to the United States Fire Administration, from 2016-2018 there were 269 firefighter line-of-duty deaths. Six or roughly 2.3 percent died while searching for life inside of a burning structure. Sean Duffy talks with host Joe Pronesti about his recent article, “Searchable vs Survivable: Educated Decision Making,” and provides his thoughts on how the fire service can improve its focus on the most vital of fireground duties: search and rescue.

Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

ALSO

Podcast: In Their Own Words: William Townsend and Tony Kupsis

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Jason Hoevelmann

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Don Abbott on Project Mayday

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Josh Burchick