Knoxville (TN) Firefighters Pull Victim from House Fire

Knoxville (TN) firefighters reportedly rescued an unconscious victim from a house fire yesterday.

WVLT reported that crews responded just after midnight on Wednesday to a fire in a two-story, wood-frame dwelling at 2501 Parkview Ave.

Firefighters made entry and found someone overcome by smoke downstairs. WATE reported that firefighters were compelled to force entry to the home to make the grab. Three others were able to escape uninjured, the report said.

