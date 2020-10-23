Aerial Footage Shows Response to Cahokia (IL) House Fire

According to a report from KSDK, a large early-morning fire destroyed the roof of a home in Cahokia, Illinois. Fire crews received the call at around 5:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Water Street.

Aerial footage from a news helicopter showed firefighters using a ladder truck to drop water on the flames from above.

The fire went to a second alarm as on-scene crews called for additional resources and help. Cahokia Fire Department (CFD) firefighters then requested mutual aid from at least three nearby departments.

CFD officials have yet to offer details about the fire, and there is still no indication if the house was occupied.

