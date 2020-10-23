Houston (TX) Fire Department Pays Tribute to Slain Arson Investigator

@HoustonFire Pipes and Drums are preparing to honor fallen Arson Investigator Lemuel “DJ” Bruce. The Memorial March will begin momentarily @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/xceKoaWQsk — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 22, 2020

Lemuel “DJ” Bruce’s colleagues wanted people to know that he was more than “the first Houston arson investigator killed in the line of duty.”

He was a whiskey connoisseur, a beer brewer, an amateur beekeeper. Sure, he was a bit of a know-it-all, they said. He was best at being a loving husband, a doting father, and a tried and true friend.

Mourners on Thursday gathered in the hundreds to remember Bruce at Lakewood Church, spreading across the arena to social distance but sharing stories that made the memorial service intimate. In a week where two peace officers were slain in Houston – Bruce and later a Houston police sergeant – his colleagues chose not to focus on the violence that their agencies have faced as of late, but on the family they have created and the contributions Bruce made to the city.

“The Houston Fire Department is better because of Bruce,” said his best friend, HFD engineer and operator William Beatty. “The arson investigator family is better because of Bruce. If you’ve ever met him, you’re better because of Bruce.”

Bruce is now the sixth HFD member to die in the past 14 months, including from COVID-19 and cancer, Houston Fire Professional Fire Fighters Association President Marty Lancton said. Police have also sustained losses, the latest on Tuesday when Sgt. Harold Preston responded to a domestic violence call in southwest Houston.

Bruce, 44, was shot and killed early last Friday by arson suspect Joshua De La Cerda in Houston’s Timbergrove neighborhood while probing a recent string of fires in northwest Houston, police said. De La Cerda died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HFD Chaplain Bobby Delgado said later that morning, he knocked on the Bruce family’s door, sat on the floor with the investigator’s wife, Rachel, and they cried.

“It was a senseless act of violence,” Delgado said. “We are reminded day in and day out that evil does exist. But DJ did his part to fight and battle evil.”

Bruce had a servant’s heart, his friends said. He was a Boy Scout, and after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served for five years and became the youngest Black Hawk helicopter crew chief to have his name on the side of the aircraft. He served in the Army National Guard, and then joined the Houston Fire Department.

He served in various capacities there over the past 17 years, including the last five as an arson investigator.

Bruce was committed to learning and always looking for his next academic pursuit, his coworkers said. Being an arson investigator means being both a firefighter and a certified peace officer, and getting to that point is not easy, having to pass difficult tests and grasp a knowledge of both science and policing, said HFD senior investigator Chris Simonton.

On the job, Bruce was meticulous, and people who worked with him on cases knew they would leave having done thorough work. He wouldn’t put down cases others thought were unsolvable, and he could turn a 20-minute investigation into a two-hour ordeal, Simonton said.

He was also instrumental in advancing the fire department’s use of cell phone data to solve cases, something that has made a difference in their case-closure rate, the investigator said.

“Bruce developed into a fantastic investigator, the type that I would want working a case if it was my home or my car that was burned,” Simonton said in a eulogy, with members of the arson division standing behind him, most wearing red ribbons on their lapels.

The slain investigator’s loved ones also joined uniformed service members in a procession before the service, walking behind the casket that was carried in the bed of a fire truck.

During the remembrance, family members and friends, including Bruce’s young daughter, alternated between laughter and tears. On the mega screens in Lakewood, Bruce gazed down at them with a mischievous smirk.

Delgado shared many HFD firefighters’ memories of Bruce, saying they called him rare, “the best person I’ve ever known,” “the best father I’ve ever seen,” and “the kind of guy you want your daughter to marry.”

He was shorter in stature, youthful in appearance, and along with Beatty, part of a troupe of three best friends.

Bruce, who went by DJ or his last name, had many hobbies. At some points, he was an avid cyclist, a woodworker, a pen turner, a cigar smoker, a tobacco pipe collector, and a basketball player, even though he couldn’t shoot baskets to save his life.

“If you told him he couldn’t do something, he was going to prove you wrong,” his brother-in-law, Marc Rios, said.

Bruce loved old country music, and his wife asked mourners to sing along to “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” a country song by Mac Davis known for its cheeky lyrics – not traditional for a memorial service but indicative of Bruce’s personality.

And more than anything, he loved and prioritized his family, his friends said. His wife received a gold medal from the International Association of Fire Fighters, a Purple Heart from the fire department and a folded flag from the U.S. Marine Corps. The department also gave Bruce’s helmet to his young son Peyton and his retired badge to his daughter Sydney.

His colleagues lastly retired his radio, number 748. Before sending his casket off with the Honor Guard, an operator called through the crackling radio waves to mark Bruce’s end of service.

“May your legacy live on forever,” he said. “Farewell DJ.”

