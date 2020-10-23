Easton (PA) Firefighter Recognized for Actions During Rescue

Tony Rhodin

The Express-Times, Easton, Pa.

(TNS)

Easton firefighter Justin Pichaj knows there were heroes at work so very early that warm, late July morning in 2019 during a fire at 145 S. Eighth St.

But while grave injuries that night left a four-month hole in his memory, the 37-year-old Palmer Township resident is certain of one thing — his actions weren’t heroic.

“I’m a fireman,” he told lehighvalleylive.com this week, days before the Spirit of Courage Awards would salute the lifesaving efforts of Pichaj and his lieutenant. The virtual event honoring those who risk their lives saving others from burns or death from fire is scheduled for livestream 6-7 p.m. Thursday on wfmz.com, is produced by the local Burn Prevention Network and sponsored by Valley Preferred.

“I get paid to do what I do. If anyone was a hero that day, it was (Lt.) Andrew Wuttke. I was more of a landing pad. Andrew was the hero. Unfortunately with how badly I got hurt, a lot of the spotlight came off of him. He’s the one who did a great job. And the cops were amazing.”

It was actually patrol officers who arrived first and reported seeing fire and people trapped inside, Wuttke, a 41-year-old Wind Gap resident and 10-year city firefighter, said.

The patrolmen were trying to get inside the home as Pichaj arrived. He drove the small truck that brought Capt. Joe Brown to the scene. They were ahead of the firetrucks.

Two women had worked their way out a window onto a small, decorative roof above a first-floor bow window on the south side of the long, narrow building.

Pichaj tried to calm them, telling them a ladder would be there soon. He didn’t want them to jump.

“They were still safe there,” he said.

“We didn’t see much going on,” as the first engine carried Wuttke to the red brick home. “Getting out of the engine we saw smoke coming out a little bit.” The first hose was pulled and officers ran up, grabbed a ladder and headed toward the side of the home.

The fire was burning on the far side of a first-floor room as officers “threw” the ladder “up there” toward the women on the roof, Wuttke said.

“The lieutenant brought the hose line to me,” Pichaj said. “He goes up the ladder first.”

“I climbed up to get her,” Wuttke said of the 27-year-old woman. “Both were kind of knelt down on the roof. I was able to see the fire in the back of the room. They were both very scared. It took some coaxing. I grabbed her ankles, pulled her feet. We got her down. Halfway down, police took her right off the side of the ladder.”

“The cops took her away and the lieutenant goes back up the ladder to get the second one,” Pichaj said. “I was getting the hose line to go in and knock down the fire. The (first-floor) room had become well involved. Everything was burning in there.”

Wuttke was between half and three quarters up the ladder when “the fire made its way and exploded out the window. Everything was instantly hot. It was instinct to grab the rails and slide down the ladder. The fire was just out the window and lapping the roof where the second victim was sitting. Everyone was encouraging her to jump.”

“My thought was once the lieutenant came down was to go back up the ladder and push her back in the (second-floor) window and get her out of the way,” Pichaj said, since the fire was coming up from below. “She wasn’t going to survive where she was. She was completely engulfed in smoke and flames. You couldn’t see her. I started up the ladder when everybody started telling her to jump. I remember looking up. I saw the bottom of her feet. That was it. I don’t remember anything else. The next four months are a blur.”

“She ended up jumping,” Wuttke said of the 22-year-old woman. “That’s when she landed on Justin. (The officers) got her off of him. I knew he was hurt.”

Pichaj took “80 percent” of Reed’s weight and fell back to the pavement, city Patrolman Justin Liguori said later that morning in July. Reed was injured when her face hit the ground but she was able to get up, Liguori said. Pichaj absorbed the brunt of the hit, Liguori added.

“I grabbed the firefighter and just pulled him back” as windows popped all around and debris fell from above, Liguori said. Pichaj was having a difficult time breathing, possibly due to a rib injury, Liguori said.

The scene would later be described to Pichaj as “like her coming off the top rope like (former pro wrestler) Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

“She pancaked me,” he said. “It ripped off my helmet, my mask. I went straight to the ground. The cops drug me out of the way. Glass and flames. I was unconscious at that point.”

While Pichaj doesn’t remember, he’s very grateful to Liguori for staying with him on the ground and then getting him to safety.

Wuttke would walk up to the nearby parking lot, gather his thoughts, then grab a hose and head inside the home.

“I started hitting the fire from the inside,” Wuttke said. “I was inside for about two minutes. My fingers were on fire. I let my captain know. At that point I was out of the game. All my injuries happened on the ladder.”

A fire official would later say an upper rung on the aluminum ladder melted, meaning the temperature of the flames roaring through the first-floor window was at least 1,280 degrees. Wuttke, whose early days were spent at the Jersey Shore but who grew up in Tamaqua, would be treated at a hospital for burns to his hands and face.

“I knew I had burned my hands, but I didn’t know the extent they were burned,” Wuttke said, figuring adrenaline initially overwhelmed the pain. “Let’s get back to the job at hand and get this fire out.”

Despite the department losing two firefighters in the first few minutes, the home would be saved and the two women, although they were treated at a hospital, were not severely injured.

Wuttke, who served as a contractor in the fire service in Iraq before joining the Easton department, said the effort was about being prepared.

“Everything is about training and experience at that point,” he said. “Your mind automatically clicks into place. … It’s just instinctual. You’re going to do what you need to do to get out of a situation. You’re engulfed in flames and it’s time to go.

“… As long as everybody does their job, our fire scenes flow. It looks like chaos. For us, it’s organized chaos. With two of us down so quickly, everybody else at the fire scene had to pick up the slack. We look at the aspect of Justin and me. Capt. Brown’s job suddenly got 10 times harder. He had to worry about us getting hurt and worry about the fire scene.

“Everything from the get-go was go, go go. … We know we’re going to get off the truck, go inside and start fighting the fire. That night on Eighth Street, everything was in an instant. It was quick.”

As for Pichaj calling him a hero but denying he was one himself, Wuttke said, “I don’t view myself as a hero. We all have a job to do when we get to a fire scene. Everybody has to do that job. That’s why fire scenes flow the way they do for us.

“… I think he (Pichaj) played a crucial role in this. Everyone on the fire crew that night played a crucial role.”

Wuttke, the father of a 22-year-old daughter, was back on light duty within a day and was once the blisters reduced on his hands, was cleared to return to regular work. In fact, during the interview, he had to leave on a call, only to resume the conversation within the hour.

Which was the greater risk, the fire in Easton or battling flames in Iraq?

“I’d say at the moment, South Eighth Street was a little more dangerous,” he said. “Overseas we had the war to deal with, but we had the protection of the U.S. military.”

Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. praised the firefighters for their service.

“Lt. Andrew Wuttke and firefighter Justin Pichaj exemplify the type of individuals we have in the entire Easton Fire Department. We are fortunate to have men of their selfless courage to save others. I congratulate both of them.”

For Pichaj, who shares five children ages 19, 13, 7, 6 and 3, with his longtime girlfriend, the next year was anything but regular.

The 14-year-Marine who served two tours in Iraq and came away with nothing more than bumps and bruises despite being in a vehicle that was attacked, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he broke Reed’s fall, tore his labrum and right rotator cuff, “blew out” his C4 and C5 vertebrae, tore other neck ligaments and bruised his ribs. He lost partial vision in his right eye.

His hospital stay was surprisingly brief, but he soon began occupational and physical therapy.

Five days a week.

“They did an amazing job at occupational therapy getting my memory back and fixing my brain,” he said, speaking clearly with fully complex thoughts.

While he has a four-month blank space, his short-term memory was impacted as well and if he would be told something, he would forget all about it within five to 10 minutes, he said. Much of that has been resolved. He credits St. Luke’s Health Network facilities in Bethlehem and Forks Township for his recovery up to this point.

Spinal fusion surgery — his second as a firefighter in Easton, the first coming after slate fell from a roof during a fire and struck him on the head — has greatly reduced his pain, although he can no longer move his head from side to side.

His heroes include his family and friends who drove him to all his therapy sessions — he couldn’t get back behind the wheel until December. He’s seen physical therapist Chris Fisher “more than I’ve seen my family in the past year.”

The admitted adrenaline junkie, who was born in Florida but spent much of his young life in the Lansdale area, has had 19 surgeries and at least 80 broken bones in his life from everything from hockey to car crashes.

“I’m the kind of guy who would sneak into a construction site just to jump off the roof into the sand,” he said. He’s leaped out of planes and at the end of a bungee.

“I can’t do anything,” he said of his current state. “It stinks.”

As his recovery continues, he is helping two of the children with their classes as they learn virtually in the Easton Area School District.

He credits his faith with helping him through the long months of hard rehabilitation.

“I expected one day it would happen,” he said. “Any day you might not make it home. Thank God I made it home. … A lot of it is faith. God wasn’t ready for me yet. I’ve been though a lot of things. I was lucky, because of Him. He’s helped me through a bunch of terrifying times.”

There’s still work to do. There are small memory issues. Nerve damage. He can’t even read a billboard with his right eye. The city has been very supportive up to this point, he said.

But his firefighting days are likely over.

“Yeah, I never want to give it up,” he said. “Unfortunately, with these injuries …”

He knows he can’t sit at a desk and work.

“I have to be moving all the time,” he said. Which is a tough task for the former marathon runner who, while he still wants to run an Ironman triathlon someday, can’t even ride a rollercoaster.

“I’m 120 mph from when I wake up until I go to sleep,” he said. “It’s a bit of an adjustment sitting around all day. … I guess I have to slow myself down a little bit.”

His excellent physical shape before the fire — he ran a marathon only days earlier in Salt Lake City — likely saved his life, a doctor told him.

As a kid he wanted to become a physician. He became a Marine instead.

Possibly he will go back to school and become a physician’s assistant in a trauma bay, he said. Or, he will move up the schedule on his retirement job of running a charter fishing boat in Florida.

For now, he can predict when bad weather is on the horizon. Everything hurts.

But not all the injuries were physical.

From what little he can remember of that early morning on South Eighth Street, one thing continues to haunt him.

“I will never forget her feet coming through that smoke,” he said. “I have nightmares to this day.”

