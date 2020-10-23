KIMTEK® Corporation Included with Bronco® + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept

Orleans, VT—For the honor of wildland firefighters who risk it all to protect our forests and our natural resources, KIMTEK is proud to introduce the Ford Motor Company Bronco-Filson Wild Fire Vehicle that features the KIMTEK FIRELITE® Fire Rescue skid unit. KIMTEK is excited about this collaboration between Ford, Filson, and KIMTEK and more excited to see the formation of the Bronco Wild Fund to celebrate wildland firefighters and to help raise awareness and funds to assist in preserving America’s Natural Resources and National Forests. KIMTEK thanks Ford Motor Company and Filson for choosing and trusting the design quality of the FIRELITE Transport skids.

Bronco® and Filson—two iconic American brands with long histories delivering in the outdoors—has announced they are joining forces to celebrate wildland firefighters and raise funds to help maintain and preserve America’s natural resources and National Forests. “Ford and Filson share a unique history of helping protect our nation’s wildfire crews for more than a century and helping them access rugged areas of forests,” said Dave Rivers, Bronco marketing manager. “Today, we’re combining those strengths to support those who protect our natural resources as well as helping preserve our nation’s forests for future generations.”

The two companies will collaborate to raise funds in support of the National Forest Foundation’s reforestation programs and promote fire prevention awareness through limited-edition Bronco + Filson outdoor gear at Filson.com and via a custom Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept vehicle inspired by vintage U.S. Forest Service Broncos and Filson’s iconic materials.

The Fire Rig concept serves as a model of future firefighting rigs based on the all-new Bronco four-door. The Bronco Wild Fund, which launched in October, also will donate two Bronco four-door SUVs modeled after the Wildland Fire Rig concept to support forest firefighting crews who protect communities and defend vital natural resources.

The collaboration news comes during one of the most devastating U.S. fire seasons in history, with more than 7.5 million acres already ravaged. The Ford and Filson efforts honor the work of wildland firefighters – from federal, state, local and private teams.

Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept

Based on an all-new Bronco Badlands™ four-door SUV with available Sasquatch™ Package, the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept blends rugged off-road capability and durable Filson materials to pay tribute to classic Bronco SUVs and the outdoor gear of the U.S. Forest Service.

“The Filson and Bronco collaboration was a natural fit, given the deep histories both brands have with the U.S. Forest Service dating back to the midcentury, when crews relied on the Filson Cruiser jackets and first-generation Broncos to reach remote terrain and protect them in harsh conditions,” said Doug Thielen, director of marketing at Filson. “Our resilient materials and innovative product designs are the perfect complement for the rugged Bronco SUV, and honor wildland firefighters who risk it all to protect our forests and natural resources.”

Featuring iconic Forest Service Green paint similar to the first-generation U.S. Forest Service Bronco, the concept includes a full fire skid with water tank in back and interior design elements made from classic Filson fabrics and accessories.

The skid is the KIMTEK FIRELITE® fire rescue skid unit that includes a Darley-Davey Pump, Hannay Reel, and Mercedes Boostlite forestry hose.

Up front, a modular steel bumper from Ford Performance is installed with a WARN® Zeon® 10s winch, while overhead, a heavy-duty custom fabricated roof rack with a RIGID® LED light bar is mounted to the Bronco SUV accessory-ready points on the side mirror arms and rear J-plate. It carries firefighting equipment including a Pulaski, shovel, water tanks and axes, and is strong enough to double as a firefighter lookout. A STIHL® chainsaw, two hard hats, a high lift jack and Sure Seal® drip torch are latched to the FIRELITE skid.

Inside, signature Filson materials include tough otter green duck canvas door bolsters, armrests, and seat trim surrounds plus seating surfaces in quilted black leather inspired by Filson’s jacket lining, with embossed Bronco logo. Grab handles on the instrument panel and center console are painted in matching Filson otter green. Leveraging the utility of the Bronco bring-your-own device rack on the instrument panel, a CB radio is neatly mounted and takes advantage of the vehicle’s convenient power connection.

Fireproof ripstop nylon similar to that on Filson backpacks and briefcases is used for the bimini-style top and rear cargo area divider. The top can be opened, rolled back, and secured by Filson bridle leather straps. Other materials providing long-term durability from the elements include Cerakote® ceramic coating on the wheels, custom fabricated roof rack and grille, as well as inside for the center console and instrument panel trim.

The steering wheel features a Bronco horse logo plated in Filson brass, while an embroidered Filson logo is mounted to the interior top and a similar logo is applied to the center console trim tag.

To learn more about Bronco and Bronco Sport, go to Ford.com/Bronco. For more information on the FIRELITE skid and other KIMTEK products, visit www.kimtekresearch.com and www.brushtruckskids.com.