Moriah (NY) Baby Saved by First Responders

Lohr Mckinstry

Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

(TNS)

MORIAH — A late night ride so Katelyn “Katie” Chevier could have her baby at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury turned into a rescue by Bridport Volunteer Fire Department in the back seat of her car.

Chevier, 28, a Moriah resident, was halfway to the hospital with her husband, Tyler, at the wheel when she delivered her son, Maxwell Ray, who immediately began having trouble breathing.

“I was one day away from being 38 weeks pregnant, lying in bed at 9:15 p.m., about to go to sleep, when my water broke,” she told the Press-Republican.

“I immediately called my husband, Tyler, to come home from working the night shift, and the hospital to let them know I was coming in. I was told to come immediately to the hospital at the first sign of labor, due to my history of fast birth.”

‘A GUT FEELING’

Tyler arrived and they left Tyler’s brother, Patrick, watching their first child, Oliver, a toddler, while they sped toward Middlebury on Oct. 5.

“Judging by the frequency and intensity of my contractions, I had a gut feeling we would not be making it to the hospital, but I quickly dismissed it,” Katie said.

“That sort of thing just doesn’t happen.”

Porter Medical Center is about a 40 minute drive from Moriah on Vermont Route 125. In Bridport, Vt., halfway there, Katie told her husband to pull over.

“Things were escalating quickly and Maxwell Ray was born in the back of our car,” she said.

“It happened so suddenly, Tyler wasn’t even in park yet. He rushed to the side of the car and grabbed our 4 pound, 11 ounce baby as we quickly dried him off with a towel. We heard a short cry and noticed Maxwell had a difficult time breathing. It was then Tyler called 911 and got instruction to perform chest compressions as our son was turning blue. Meanwhile, I tried sucking his airway clear, twice.”

KEEPING HIM WARM

The 911 call went to a Vermont Emergency Communications Center, and Bridport Fire Department first responders and Middlebury Regional EMS, which covers the town of Bridport, were dispatched.

“We tried keeping him warm, yet stimulated, to encourage breathing until Bridport Fire Department, who arrived first on the scene, came into the car to assist,” Katie said.

“They were able to stabilize his breathing and clamp and cut the cord.”

EXTREMELY GRATEFUL

She said without the Bridport medical first responders, Maxwell might not have survived.

“We were still 20 minutes from the hospital. No way would we have made it in time. We are extremely grateful to them.”

She said an ambulance shortly followed, taking her in a stretcher and giving Maxwell oxygen until they arrived at the emergency room at Porter.

At Porter, the staff decided Maxwell needed the level of care at the UVM Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Burlington.

“We stayed in the ER for four hours until a UVM ambulance took Maxwell to the NICU,” Katie said.

“I was taken in a second ambulance alone and Tyler had to drive the car behind us. We had to wait several hours to receive a negative COVID test to visit Maxwell in the NICU.”

BE OVER-PREPARED

Being prepared for such emergencies during pregnancy is a necessity, she said.

“After five days in the NICU with a few setbacks, but mostly gains, we were able to take our sweet little bundle home,” she said. “We learned many things throughout this experience and I want to raise awareness about educating parents on what to do if you end up birthing unexpectedly.

“We feel it is better to be over-prepared than under and to demand more from the prenatal care system. Setting parents-to-be up with this valuable information could save lives and prevent long-lasting damage.”

She said parents-to-be have to stay curious about the birthing process and at prenatal appointments ask any questions that may arise, like what to do if you can’t make it to the hospital.

“Our story turned out all right,” she said.

“We owe that to the Bridport Fire Department.”

———

©2020 the Press-Republican (Plattsburgh, N.Y.)

Visit the Press-Republican (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) at pressrepublican.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.