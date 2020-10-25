How COVID-19 Outbreak Was Avoided During OR Wildfire Season

The possibility of a Coronavirus outbreak in the Northwest’s fire camps this summer was avoided, reports Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Firefighting agencies took precautions and spent months redesigning how camps would work. There were daily health screenings, boxed meals, social distancing rules and mask requirements. Firefighters interacted with a small group and to minimize exposure potential.

The training for this year’s wildfire season started with a shift to outdoor classrooms and smaller class sizes.

Dave Larson, district forester for ODF in Southern Oregon, said only seven tests came back positive, and each of them were from different fire camps.

