Fire in Trenton (NJ) Injures Two Firefighters, Displaces 17

A blaze tore through several buildings in Trenton, injuring two firefighters and displacing nearly 20 people, officials said.

Early Saturday morning, a three-alarm fire started in a vacant building on Tyler Street, near Benton Street, and quickly spread to at least two other nearby buildings, said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora. The fire tore through the vacant row house and other buildings, displacing 17 people, he said.

One firefighter suffered slight burns to the face and another was injured when a stairwell collapsed, said Gusciora. Both firefighters are expected to be okay, he said.

Firefighters would likely be at the scene of the fire all day, dousing hot spots and making sure the fire did not flare up, said Gusciora.

