Two Killed, Seven Injured in Camden (NJ) Apartment Fire

Two people were killed and seven were injured, including a firefighter, during an early morning fire Sunday at a Camden apartment building.

The fire broke out on the 3400 block of Cramer Street, the Camden firefighters union said. Several people jumped from the burning building, and one firefighter sustained a shoulder injury.

It’s possible the fire could be suspicious in nature, but an exact cause won’t be known until Monday, Fire Chief Michael Harper told NBC 10 Philadelphia. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

The fire was one of the largest Camden has seen in years, Harper told ABC 6 Philadelphia, and between 23 and 30 people are displaced as a result.

As crews were battling the Cramer Street fire, a second large fire began on High Street. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in that fire.

