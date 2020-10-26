Four Dead in Large Outer Banks (NC) House Fire

Buxton,NC**Multi Fatal Fire**

<04:00] Cape Hatteras Lane

Several homes involved, other

injuries were reported.

photo>Edwin S. Grosvenor

Dare County #FireinNC pic.twitter.com/YGAaNyBkam — NCFireFighters (@ncfirefighters) October 23, 2020

Jeff Hampton

The Virginian-Pilot

Four people who were family of a Coast Guard member died Friday in a structure fire in Buxton.

The names were not being released pending notification of next of kin, according to a release from Dare County.

“This tragic incident impacts not only this family, crew and station, but various members, families and units throughout the Coast Guard,” said Capt. Matt Baer, commander of Sector North Carolina on Friday.

Several active duty Coast Guard members and their families live in the residences on Cape Hatteras Lane where the fire occurred, he said. Three other Coast Guard members and their families were displaced by the fire. They are safely housed elsewhere, he said.

Counselors trained in stress management were on the way Friday, Baer said. The Coast Guard Foundation and other organizations will also support the families.

“Thoughts and prayers are with all who have been impacted by this tragic fire, especially those that lost loved ones,” said Drew Pearson, Dare County Emergency Management Director.

Volunteer fire departments from Buxton, Hatteras Village and Frisco responded just after 4 a.m. Friday morning to a blazing fire on Cape Hatteras Lane.

Two people were taken to Outer Banks Hospital Friday and the four victims were reported as unaccounted for at first.

The fire caused severe damage to adjacent residences, the release said.

The State Bureau of Investigation, Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the Dare County Fire Marshal assisted by Buxton firefighters continue to investigate the cause. The Dare County Fire Marshal’s office will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Jeff Hampton, 252-491-5272, [email protected]

___

(c)2020 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

