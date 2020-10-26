Man Arrested, Suspected of Striking On-duty Petaluma (CA) Firefighter with Car

Tatiana Sanchez

San Francisco Chronicle

(TNS)

A 30-year-old San Pablo man was arrested early Sunday in Petaluma on suspicion of intentionally striking an on-duty firefighter with a vehicle, police said.

Petaluma firefighters responded to a medical emergency at about 3 a.m. in a shopping mall parking lot on the 200 block of North McDowell Boulevard, where they were approached by a man who began asking questions, police said.

Firefighters asked the man, identified as Everal Thompson, to leave, but he went to his car and drove into a firefighter before fleeing, police said.

The firefighter was not seriously injured and gave a description of the suspect.

Thompson was later arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. A loaded handgun was found in the passenger area of his car, police said. Thompson, a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning firearms, police said.

Thompson was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Tatiana Sanchez is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @tatianaysanchez

