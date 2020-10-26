Man Charged with Starting Camden (NJ) Fire That Killed Two, Injured Nine

TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY

A homeless man started a fire at a Camden apartment building that killed two people and injured nine others, authorities said

Brandon Adams, 34, ignited the blaze just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the three-story building on the 3400 block of Cramer Street, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Two men who have not been identified were killed in the fire, which displaced more than three dozen people. A firefighter was also treated for a minor injury.

Adams was charged with two counts of felony murder for committing an arson. The prosecutor’s office said the arrest was made in part due to assistance and information from members of the public.

The fire remains under investigation.

At least two people leaped out of a third-story window to escape, according to 6abc.com

Anyone with information on is asked to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Elvin Nunez at 856-614-8078 or Camden County Police Department Det. Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042. Tips can also be emailed to [email protected].

