GA Firefighter Falls Through Floor While Fighting Hotel Fire

Firefighters saved one of their own when a DeKalb County (GA) firefighter fell through the floor while operating at a hotel fire, according to reports.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, companies were battling an overnight fire at the Oyo Hotel near the Wesley Chapel Road and Interstate 20 exit. One member fell through the second floor down to the first floor of the three-story building, the report said.

Rapid intervention team members were activated to save the member who fell, but he was reportedly uninjured and continued fire suppression operations.

The fire forced 18 families out of the hotel, but there were no reported injuries, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. DeKalb County Fire Captain Dion Bentley told reporters the fire had gotten in the walls and extended up and through the roof, damaging three rooms in one building.

