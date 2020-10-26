Petzl Launches a Petzl Technical Partner Program

Petzl’s Professional Division is pleased to announce a new partnership program in the U.S. and Canadian markets. The Petzl Technical Partner (PTP) Program formalizes close-working relationships with experts in vertical environments that demonstrate a thorough understanding of their industry, contribute to the development of industry best practices, and integrate Petzl products and solutions into their teaching curricula.

The PTP Program was launched in early 2020 with a vision of developing a comprehensive network of training companies to which Petzl may refer business. John Pieper, managing director of Petzl’s Professional Division explains, “Petzl is focused on designing and manufacturing the most innovative and highest quality personal protective equipment for working at-height. We do not have the depth of in-field and daily-use expertise of the many training companies that use our products.” Petzl’s vision is to partner with the most respected training companies to support their educational efforts and to deepen our understanding of these industries and their use of its PPE.

The following US and Canadian training organizations have joined the Petzl Technical Partner network for 2020: Roco Rescue, TEAM-1 Academy, RNR Rescue, Gravitec, Rigging for Rescue, Elevated Safety, MISTRAS/Ropeworks, and Nouvelle Hauteur. Petzl will develop custom support programs for each of these partners, relative to their business goals and unique industry demands, in order to provide them with access to Petzl’s full complement of sales, marketing, and technical resources.

ROCO RESCUE

Roco Rescue, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a certified woman-owned business that has served emergency responders for more than 35 years. Whether teaching high-angle and confined space rescue, providing CSRT stand-by rescue services at an industrial site, or offering highly specialized techniques and equipment to some of the most elite military teams in the world, safety is always Roco’s #1 priority.

Today, Roco’s mission remains the same: to provide the highest quality rescue training, equipment and services, while treating customers with courtesy, honesty, and respect. Roco strives to live by this mission every day.

TEAM 1 ACADEMY

TEAM-1 Academy Inc., based in Burlington, Ontario, is a leading provider of Rescue & Safety training. As an authorized Petzl Professional dealer, they offer the best of North America training, using props such as wind turbines, communications towers, rail cars and tankers, chlorine cylinders, confined space systems, and a 5-story firefighting structure. In March 2020, TEAM-1 moved into a new 14,000-square-foot training facility that houses equipment for any rescue scenario. They have a full showroom, stock Petzl products, and training is conducted by current, experienced industrial professionals trusted by the world’s largest companies.

RNR RESCUE

Started in 2014, RNR Rescue is based in Smithville, Texas, and is a provider of innovative training, safety services, and equipment for complex rescue problems. They protect what matters most to their clients with advanced, compliant, and reliable solutions. With backgrounds in urban search and rescue, wilderness and water rescue, hazmat, industrial rescue response, technical rope rescue, conﬁned space rescue, and safety consulting, they provide unique solutions to maintain safety, minimize risk, and ultimately save lives. Saving lives is the cornerstone of their business.

GRAVITEC

Gravitec is a diverse team with backgrounds in military, firefighting, safety, emergency medicine, climbing, and mountaineering. They provide a full spectrum of services including engineering, training, consulting, testing, and technical equipment sales.

Gravitec’s Fall Protection Campus provides hands-on fall protection instruction. Additionally, they can come to you, and they also offer online training.

Gravitec engineers perform site surveys to analyze existing fall hazards and recommend the most appropriate fall protection system using their ISO 17025 accredited testing facility. Their equipment advisors will provide pre- and post-purchase consulting so you know you have purchased the best equipment.

RIGGING FOR RESCUE

Based in Ouray, Colorado, Rigging for Rescue has been instructing rope rescue seminars around the world for the past 30 plus years, and offers technical ropework training seminars that focus on applying the critical thinking and systems analysis skills required to competently incorporate ropework and rigging into effective rescue systems. The emphasis is on encouraging participants to become knowledgeable in the principles and concepts of rigging techniques, rather than just having them learn by rote. Rigging for Rescue’s instructors are all seasoned alpinists, skiers, climbing guides, firefighters, and SAR team members, spending their time working and playing at height, on rope.

Earlier this month, Rigging for Rescue opened a new tower facility for rope access techniques, rope rescue training, and drop testing.

ELEVATED SAFETY

Founded in 2010, and acquired by Harken Industrial in 2018, the Chicago, Illinois-based Elevated Safety specializes in training, equipment, and onsite services. Elevated Safety provides SPRAT training as well as a full complement of technical rescue training for emergency response personnel. Staffed by professional firefighters and rescuers who are SPRAT-certified rope access technicians, Elevated Safety has provided equipment, services, and training to leaders in a variety of industries across the United States, including structural engineering, window washing, manufacturing, and construction.

MISTRAS / ROPEWORKS

The MISTRAS/Ropeworks training program has a reputation of the highest standard of quality and safety. Their goal is to empower every customer with confidence and competence through training, materials, teamwork, and support that is current, consistent, and innovative. Perched on the banks of the Truckee River at the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Reno, Nevada, their 7,500-square-foot training center is one of the premier purpose-built rope access training facilities in North America. The facility also houses an equipment distribution center and is the hub for the MISTRAS wind energy service division.

NOUVELLE HAUTEUR

Nouvelle Hauteur is a company of professional instructors specializing in fall protection, rescue, rope access, and confined space. The Quebec-based company provides a full range of consulting services, fall protection training, and rescue training that exceed Canadian and U.S. standards. Training and consulting services are offered to customers in a variety of industries such as telecommunications, wind energy, environment, railroad, construction, and entertainment.

The PTP Network may also be viewed online at petzlsolutions.com/ptp.