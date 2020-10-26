Photos: Crews Battle Four-Alarm Fire in Abandoned Rockford (IL) Building

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Rockford (IL) Fire Department firefighters responded to a major fire at an abandoned structure on North Main Street and Ford Avenue, and fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from the scene.

WIFR reported the building was on their department’s demolition list, so there were no interior operations. The building was deemed a total loss.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Abandoned Building Policy: Five Years Later

All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

MORE TIM OLK

Photos: IL Firefighters Respond to Tanker Truck Rollover

Photos: IL Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire in Multiple Buildings

Photos: Massive Fire Burns Historic Rockford (IL) Church

Photos: Kenosha (WI) Firefighters Battle Fires Following Riots