Anthony Avillo and Jim Duffy talk fireground management, incident command, and other stuff.
Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/athletix.
The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.
Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.
MORE
Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Streets)
Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Street)
Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Streets)
Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Streets)