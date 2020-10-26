Coroner: Scranton (PA) Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Fire

Joseph Kohut

A 63-year-old Scranton man died Sunday after suffering a heart attack during a fire at a senior apartment complex in the city, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said.

The fire began in Joseph Thomas’ apartment. The Scranton Fire Department responded to the United House Apartments complex on Pine Streetat 8:30 p.m. As they arrived, flames blew out of Thomas’ sixth-floor window.

He died at Regional Hospital of Scranton, where he was taken by ambulance.

Thomas’ “past medical history left him at the highest risk for sudden cardiac death which was certainly further induced by the fire activity,” Rowland wrote in an email.

City investigators ruled the fire accidental, interim Fire Chief John Judge said. However, Judge declined to say exactly how the fire started because an investigator with the building’s insurance provider had not yet made a determination.

The fire displaced more than 60 people. They were evacuated to the nearby Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Scranton High School.

The American Red Cross provided shelter for about 40 people overnight, spokeswoman Lisa Landis said. The Red Cross is still hearing from residents who were affected. Fire victims in need of assistance should call 1-800-422-7677.

“We are bringing the full breadth of our services to support the residents who call United House their home; we are offering shelter, meals, community resources, and recovery planning,” said Michele Baehr, executive director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter, in a statement. “Our hearts are with everyone who was touched by this devastating experience and we are dedicated to helping support them through this.”

One other resident remained hospitalized. Judge did not know that victim’s condition on Monday.

