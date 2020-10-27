Lexington (KY) Firefighter Breaks Ankle, Ribs after Fall During House Fire

Beth Musgrave

Lexington Herald-Leader

(TNS)

A Lexington firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling several feet down stairs while battling an early-Monday morning fire.

WKYT reported Monday the fire at a home in the 100 block of West Maxwell Street started around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly.

The firefighter was going to the second floor of the brick bungalow when he fell about 6 feet down the stairs.

Lexington Fire Department Maj. Jordan Saas said the firefighter has a broken ankle and broken ribs. He was treated at a hospital and released later Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

———

©2020 the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)

Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) at www.kentucky.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.