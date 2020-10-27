Firefighter, Civilian Injured in San Jose (CA) House Fire

UPDATE (1 of 2): Fire on Laumer Ave. is under control. The SCC Task Force, which had been pre-positioned since last week due to high fire danger, quickly attacked this fire and prevented spread to neighboring structures. pic.twitter.com/xrg6pftqcK — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 26, 2020

SAN JOSE — One firefighter and one civilian were injured in a house fire Monday morning that engulfed a single-family home in East San Jose, authorities said.

Just after 11 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Laumer Avenue off of Alum Rock Avenue, where a one-story home caught flame, the department said in a series of tweets.

Crews worked to knock down the two-alarm fire over the next hour and a half, declaring it under control by about 12:45 p.m. One firefighter and one other person were transported to the hospital with injuries; an update on their conditions was not immediately available.

Seven residents in total were displaced by the fire, the department said. No neighboring structures were damaged and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

