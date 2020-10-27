One Dead, More Than 100 Displaced After Scranton (PA) Apartment Fire

According to a report from WNEP, a 63-year-old resident died of cardiac arrest and more than 100 residents were displaced when a fire in a sixth-floor apartment tore through United House Apartments in Scranton, Pennsylvania, last night.

Acting Scranton Fire Department Chief John Judge said that firefighters also rescued the man who lived in the sixth-floor unit along with his caretaker and another person; they are currently being hospitalized. The Lackawanna County Coroner says 63-year-old Joseph Thomas suffered cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital.

Two other people, including Thomas’s caretaker, are hospitalized after being injured in the fire; there is no word on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is unknown, although fire inspectors said that the fire was accidental.

