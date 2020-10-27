ImageTrend Elite™ Announced as Award Winner

ImageTrend, Inc. is excited to announce the company’s trusted ePCR solution, Elite, has been selected as an EMS World Innovation Awards 2020 winner. Elite was designed to capture crucial records and connect the world of healthcare, and through ImageTrend’s commitment to innovation, the dynamic solution continues to add value through enhanced capabilities and streamlined efficiencies.

New features and modules add to the already powerful ImageTrend Elite solution, and one of the most popular features released lets providers quickly retrieve historical medical device images, such as 12-lead-EKG images and compare them during a cardiac event on the way to the hospital. Delivering this technology to a prehospital setting aids in clinical decision-making and devising best treatments. Additionally, the recently added patient outcome notification feature provides a venue for providers to compare working impressions, interventions and assessments to patient outcomes for strengthened diagnosis skills and enhanced assessments and treatment proficiency.

“We are honored to have Elite recognized as an EMS World Innovation Awards winner,” commented Nick Spring, ImageTrend Elite Product Manager. “Elite offers incredible capabilities to help improve patient outcomes, and the ability to impact patient care in an emergency situation through technological advancement elevates our solution for providers even more.”

These groundbreaking features have strengthened Elite’s approach to continuous quality improvement, research and provider closure. For more information about ImageTrend Elite and where its capabilities can take you, visit ImageTrend.com/Elite.