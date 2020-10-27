Podcast: In Their Own Words: Robert Callahan on Small Box Stores

Robert Callahan, captain and fire prevention officer with Bossier Parish (LA) Fire District 1, talks to host Joe Pronesti about his recent article, “10 Commandments for Operations in Small Box Stores with Limited Staffing.”

Sponsored by https://globe.msasafety.com/

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

ALSO

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Sean Duffy on Survivability and Search Ops

Podcast: In Their Own Words: William Townsend and Tony Kupsis

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Jason Hoevelmann

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Don Abbott on Project Mayday