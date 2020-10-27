Icy Weather Causes Massive OK Power Outages

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 300,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity Tuesday evening as an early season ice storm blanketed the state, icing over tree limbs that crashed through power lines and blocked roadways.

An ice storm warning was in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for parts of the state, including Oklahoma City. The National Weather Service said some areas near and southwest of Oklahoma City could see up to a half-inch of ice, causing widespread tree damage and power outages.

As of early Tuesday evening, more than 313,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity, according to the state’s Office of Emergency Management.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency on Monday for 47 of the state’s 77 counties because of severe winter weather.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain were also reported Tuesday in parts of the Texas Panhandle. A winter weather advisory also was in effect for parts of Kansas, where a Monday night fatal crashwas blamed on the snowy, icy conditions.