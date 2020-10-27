Two-Alarm Fire Burns Two Houses in Oakland Hills (CA)

Harry Harris

East Bay Times

(TNS)

OAKLAND — A two-alarm fire in the Oakland hills Tuesday morning that apparently was caused by a failed generator being used for power because of a public safety outage, was brought under control in about 90 minutes, officials said.

Two hillside houses and the detached garage of one of the homes and some adjacent vegetation burned, officials said.

Eight residents of the two homes were displaced but no injuries were reported.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said the preliminary cause of the fire is that “a gasoline powered generator in the carport at (one of the homes) failed. The resident was given the generator by a relative and the age of the generator may have been a factor in the cause of its failure.”

Hunt said that luckily when the fire erupted an already pre-positioned fire strike team made up of Oakland, Hayward, Fremont and Alameda County firefighters were in the area and quickly responded. He said such strike teams would be working as long as Red Flag warnings are in effect. More than 30 firefighters in all responded to the fire.

The fire erupted at about 9:42 a.m. in the 6200 block of Crown Avenue near Merriewood Drive above Highway 13.

A second alarm was called soon after the first firefighters got on the scene to prevent the blaze from further spreading. Smoke from the fire could be seen over a wide area.

The fire was declared under control at 11:27 a.m. and firefighters expected to remain on the scene for several hours doing mop-up operations and making sure there were no flare-ups.

The residents of the two houses that caught fire were able to get out on their own. Oakland police officers evacuated other nearby residents, authorities said.

Hunt said before it was officially declared under control, the fire was considered confined to the houses and vegetation area about 10:50 a.m.

The vegetation area was approximately 50 by 100 feet and it was contained about 10:13 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters were hampered by downed PG&E power lines, officials said. PG&E crews responded to the scene and had gas turned off and the area deenergized about 10:35 a.m.

Staff photographer Jane Tyska contributed to this report.

