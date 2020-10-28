Early-Morning Three-Alarm Restaurant Fire in MD Causes Partial Roof Collapse

According to a report from CBS13, the roof a popular bar and grill in Pikesville, Maryland, collapsed early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at around 4 a.m.

A local passerby reported the fire at Jilly’s Bar & Grill on Reisterstown Road. Within minutes, the Pikeville Fire Department and other local volunteer fire departments arrived to find heavy fire showing from the structure. Baltimore City Fire crews also responded to the call.

#BREAKING: Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Pikesville.



Multiple units on scene, along with Pikesville Volunteer Fire.



Fire broke out around 4 this morning at Jilly's Bar and Grill on Reisterstown Road.

According to PFD Lieutenant Travis Francis, second and third alarms were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. because of the amount of fire and how it was spreading to the other adjacent buildings.

No one was inside when the siding of the building collapsed, and there are no injuries.

Siding of building has collapsed. Crews battling fire inside buiding.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Francis also said that the department must assume many of the buildings to the left of Jilly’s are going to have at least smoke and water damage. The restaurant directly connected to Jilly’s also partially collapsed.

