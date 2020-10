On today’s Humpday Hangout, hosts Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood are joined by Jake Lemonda to talk about the future of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern or watch this space for the discussion.

