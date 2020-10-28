Photos: LAFD Companies Control Raging House Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) units responding to a recent house fire.

On October 18, 2020, LAFD firefighters responded to a well-involved, single-story dwelling in the Tujunga area of the San Fernando Valley.

Four fire companies, two rescue ambulances, and a battalion chief responded. Crews were able to control the fire in about 30 minutes. All occupants were able to safely escape the building prior to firefighter’s arrival, and there were no reported injuries.

MORE RICK McCLURE

