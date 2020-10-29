Western Berks (PA) Fire Commissioner Earns Title of Chief Fire Officer, One of 1,500 Worldwide

Steven Henshaw

When Jared Renshaw landed the job five years ago as fire commissioner with the Western Berks Fire Department, he had already served as a professional firefighter on both the East and West Coasts.

A native of southwestern Pennsylvania, Renshaw served as a volunteer junior firefighter as a teenager, and by age 18 he knew he wanted to make a career out of the fire service.

The problem was there weren’t many career firefighter positions available in the Keystone State.

“Between 18 and 20 I took a lot of tests,” he said. “I went down to South Carolina in 2009 just trying to find a full-time job. There were a lot more jobs down South. I was able to get one with the James Island Fire Department, which is a big fire department (in James Island, a town near Charleston.)

“It afforded me a lot of opportunities, a lot of training and good experience.”

He took that experience to this next career step as battalion chief with the California City Fire Department in California in 2013. The position put him second in command.

He started looking at command staff positions back East because he and his wife, Korey, also a Pennsylvania native, were looking to start a family and move closer to their extended families.

He answered an ad from Wernersville-based Western Berks Fire Department and was hired in August 2015.

On the heels of his five-year anniversary as fire commissioner, Renshaw celebrated another achievement. The Commission on Professional Credentialing on Sept. 1 conferred the designation of chief fire officer to Renshaw, the culmination of a voluntary, comprehensive peer-review process.

There are fewer than 1,500 CFOs worldwide, according to the commission.

The designation program is designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components: experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.

In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

Renshaw said he had to submit a thick application packet that included letters of recommendation. He went through a similar process in 2016 when he received his credentialing as fire officer.

“It’s a pretty daunting process,” Renshaw said. “It’s basically taking a blueprint of someone’s career. You’re being evaluated by your peers on your career thus far.”

The professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining it requires the recipient to show continued growth according to specific criteria.

“It keeps you on a path to better yourself, which in turn betters your department,” Renshaw said.

