Firefighters Battle Fire at Two-Story Hammond (IN) Building

Anna Ortiz

The Times, Munster, Ind.

(TNS)

Anna Ortiz

HAMMOND — Firefighters battled a blaze as flames shot from the roof of a two-story building Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:15 pm a structure fire was called out in the 5100 block of Hohman Avenue, said Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith.

Thick dark smoke blanketed the surrounding area, shrouding streets in a thick smog. Sections of Hohman Avenue and Sibley Street were blocked off as crews worked to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said. As of 8:30 p.m. crews were still at the scene working to contain the blaze and using an aerial truck to douse the roof.

Firefighters were concerned the flames could spread to a church next door, but they were able to contain the fire to the one building, Smith said.

The fire resulted in major losses for local business owners. Angelica Flores, co-owner of Universal Upholstery, located on the bottom floor, said she and the other owner have been at the location for about two years. Flores said she and another person left the store to run an errand and came back to see the building was in flames.

“I think everything is completely gone,” Flores said. “It’s a total loss. Now we have to start all over again.”

Smith said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

