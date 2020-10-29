Lake City (MN) Firefighter Dies in Crash

Post-Bulletin

The Lake City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Clayton Brandt has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle crash, according to a post by the Lake City Fire Department’s Facebook page.

About 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Lake City emergency responders worked to extricate and transport Brandt from the crash.

Brandt was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City before being airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester.

At 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, he was removed from life support and died a short time later.

The Lake City Fire Department is requesting residents to change their front porch lights to red to honor Brandt’s service to Lake City.

