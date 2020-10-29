No Injuries Reported, I-65 in TN Reopens After Crash, Cargo Fire

According to a report from NewsChannel5, a collision between a semi truck and a pickup truck forced the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Brentwood, Tennessee, on Wednesday morning. The roadway did not reopen until 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
The collision was reported at around 9:30 a.m. near Old Hickory Boulevard, exit 74.
According to Brentwood police, the crash blocked traffic along the I-65 for miles. No injuries were reported.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the semi, which was carrying steel, lost its load as a result of the crash. The cab of the semi later caught fire.
